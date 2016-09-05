Providence Day School senior to play Tar Heel basketball next fall

Providence Day School senior Janelle Bailey has verbally committed to play Tar Heel basketball next fall.

She's topping off a slew of great accomplishments in her high school career. The 6'4" center just wrapped up some time in Spain this summer, where she led the USA U-17 team to a bronze medal in the FIBA World Championships.

She led the Chargers to their seventh consecutive state championship last season, averaging 16.8 point and 8.8 rebounds.

Providence Day Women's Basketball Coach Josh Springer describes her as a really physical and intimidating player on the court.

Bailey plans on being pre-med at UNC Chapel Hill, but plans on going for another state title to top of her high school career.

"I want to o after another state title. But I think it's just taking it one day at a time. We obviously know that's the most important goal, so we take it one day at a time and we know every team is not going to be the same, and this year we're going to be a little bit of a different team," Bailey said. "Going to have some young talent and I think that's going to be something. I'm willing to take the challenge on the floor, be a great leader, and know it's my last year playing high school basketball, so I don't want to have any regret. Just leave it all out there."

