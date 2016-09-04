Neighbors still shaken up one year after violent Labor Day weekend

It has been one year since five people were shot and killed in a violent Labor Day weekend, yet neighbors can't shake the images.

These deaths hit close to home for neighbors. They say it could have been their family members caught up in the shootings.

The oldest victims were 30-years-old.

"I have three daughters around that age, and that hurts to think about it. I couldn't imagine if that was one of my daughters," said Clinton Castleberry.



The youngest victim was a 7-year old boy celebrating at a birthday party.



"That was very tragic. It really was. It's sad to see a young child die for nothing," said Charles Burley.

Burley and Castleberry did not know the victims personally, but they say the whole neighborhood hurts whenever violence like what they saw that weekend claims the lives of young men, women and children.

"To those parents, my condolences, still a year later," Castleberry said.

After those shootings, neighbors in the affected communities called for more police presence.

There have been no deadly shootings in Charlotte so far this Labor Day weekend. Castleberry says he hopes it stays that way.



"It's Sunday. We still got Monday coming. We just hope and pray people keep their head," said Castleberry.

Four of the five murders are still unsolved, with detectives currently still investigating.

If you have any information on the shootings, police are asking you to come forward, and call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.