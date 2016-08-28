Afternoon storms knock down trees, power lines

Downed trees and power lines remain after heavy storms tore through the area Saturday afternoon.

At one point in the day, more than 5,000 homes in Mecklenburg County were without power.

Trees also put people's safety at risk. On Wonderwood Drive in southeast Charlotte, a tree fell on top of a van with people inside. The family of three, including a child, got out without any injuries.

One man inside the van said they're very lucky no one was seriously hurt.

The tree also fell on power lines, which is why crews were out here through most of the evening.

Over on Artwood Lane in west Charlotte, a tree almost hit a home. No one was hurt.

A city cleanup worker told WBTV that tree had been dead for several years, which is why it toppled so easily from the afternoon storms.

In Mint Hill, a tree fell across Cabarrus Road.That tree also hit a power line. Crews were there for much of the afternoon and evening cleaning up and restoring power.

Crews are still out, but most of the power lost in the area has been restored. At last check, fewer than 200 homes in Mecklenburg County are still without power.

