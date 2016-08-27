Sante' Restaurant: Sausage Succotash recipe

Chef Adam Reed, owner at Sante' of Matthews, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning as he gets ready to compete in the NC Got to be Competition Dining Series.
For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.competitiondining.com.
Santé Restaurant
165 North Trade Street
Matthews, NC 28105
704-845-1899
Sausage Succotash
Ingredients:
* 1/2# Grateful Growers Italian Sausage Cooked and Sliced
* 1/2 cup Corn Kernels from New Legacy Farm
* 1/2 cup Edamame Beans from Big Oaks Farm
* 1/2 cup Halved Cherry Tomatoes from Renfrow's Farm
* 1/2 cup ¾" cut Purple Beans from New Legacy Farm
* 1/2 cup ½" cut Purple Okra from New Town Farm
* 1/2 cup Large Diced Sweet Peppers from Tega Hills Farm
Instructions:
1: Cook off the sausage whole in a sauté pan in a 325 oven for about 8 min. Remove sausage when done and reserve oil in pan to cook succotash in. Cut sausage to desired thickness and reserve.
2: Reheat the sauté pan and start adding vegetables one at a time. Start with the food that takes the longest to cook. Purple beans then peppers then okra. Allow to cook for 1 min. then add tomatoes, corn and edamame.
3: Allow to cook for about 2 min. so the vegetables soften and a sauce develops in the pan.
4: Add the sausage, season with salt and pepper to taste, heat through and serve.
