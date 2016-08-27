Chris Soules to appear at Southern Women's Show

The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing with the Stars participant Chris Soules is representing Growth Energy at the Charlotte Southern Women’s Show Friday August 26th and Saturday August 27th at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Chris will be giving a presentation on Growth Energy and ethanol biofuel E15 at 3:00pm on Saturday with Meg Butterly from WKKT The Kat. Come down and see him for pictures and autographs starting at 4:00pm in the convention hall.
Growth Energy is a trade group of ethanol and biofuel companies leading the national effort to increase awareness of ethanol, and improve the product’s popularity through the establishment and leadership of the American Ethanol sponsorship of NASCAR. In 2012, Growth Energy kicked off its first multimillion dollar national advertising effort focused on the NASCAR sponsorship platform to introduce E15 to consumers in the motor fuel marketplace.
More: http://www.growthenergy.org/about-growth-energy/who-we-are/
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>