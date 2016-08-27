Chris Soules to appear at Southern Women's Show

The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing with the Stars participant Chris Soules is representing Growth Energy at the Charlotte Southern Women’s Show Friday August 26th and Saturday August 27th at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Chris will be giving a presentation on Growth Energy and ethanol biofuel E15 at 3:00pm on Saturday with Meg Butterly from WKKT The Kat. Come down and see him for pictures and autographs starting at 4:00pm in the convention hall.

Growth Energy is a trade group of ethanol and biofuel companies leading the national effort to increase awareness of ethanol, and improve the product’s popularity through the establishment and leadership of the American Ethanol sponsorship of NASCAR. In 2012, Growth Energy kicked off its first multimillion dollar national advertising effort focused on the NASCAR sponsorship platform to introduce E15 to consumers in the motor fuel marketplace.

More: http://www.growthenergy.org/about-growth-energy/who-we-are/