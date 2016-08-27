Allergy-free back to school snacks

Cinnamon Toast Chicks

Gluten free. Dairy free. Nut free. Parents will know the healthy ingredients in this recipe but the kids don’t have to. Serve this snack warm and store at room temperature. The drier the better to get the crispiest results. Remove any skins that fall off during the process.

Ingredients

· 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed and dried completely

· 2 tablespoons avocado oil

· ½ teaspoon kosher salt

· ¼ cup Wellsley Farms Organic cane sugar

· 2-3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Directions

· Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

· In a large mixing bowl, toss the dried chickpeas with oil and salt. Pour onto a large rimmed nonstick baking sheet. Reserve the bowl.

· Roast the chickpeas on the middle oven rack for 15 minutes.

· Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cinnamon and sugar together; blend well and set aside.

· After 15 minutes, carefully remove baking sheet. Return chickpeas to large mixing bowl. Add sugar mixture and toss until the chickpeas are well coated. Pour back onto baking sheet, return to oven and continue cooking for 10-15 minutes until they are a deep golden color, being careful not to burn them.

Fiesta Dip

Gluten free. Dairy free. Nut Free. This dip is a healthier alternative to a traditional back to school snack, and a way for parents to disguise healthy ingredients.

Ingredients

· 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt + one pinch (divided)

· 3 ripe avocados

· ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

· ¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

· 1 jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

· 1 medium tomato, finely chopped

· Juice of two limes (about ¼ cup)

Directions

· Fill the bottom of a stockpot with 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil. Add cauliflower florets, cover and steam for 7-8 minutes until tender. Remove from heat. Drain, return to pot and mash with a potato masher to desired consistency. Set aside to cool to room temperature, or refrigerate until ready to use.

· Meanwhile, halve, seed and scoop flesh from avocado into a large mixing bowl. Add cilantro, red onion, pepper, tomato and a pinch of salt to taste. Mash with a potato masher or fork to desired consistency.

· Stir in cauliflower and lime juice. Mix well and adjust seasoning.

· Serve with corn tortilla chips.