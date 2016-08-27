Help for heroes suffering from back pain

Military life is a huge strain on the back and entire body. Soldiers walk for miles with heavy equipment, paratroopers jump from planes with heavy equipment, even intelligence analysts have issues from years spent bent over at a computer.

A June 2014 report in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that 44 percent of U.S. Military personnel experience chronic pain after combat deployment, compared to only 26 percent in the general population.

Chiropractic care offers a safe, natural, drug-free approach that allows military members and their families to get affordable, quality, chiropractic care on their terms.

The Joint Chiropractic, with locations throughout the Charlotte area, are trying to make it easier for active and retired veterans to get chiropractic care. Appointments are not necessary. Clinics are open evenings and weekends and insurance is not needed as The Joint’s membership plans and packages make single visits often less costly than the typical insurance copay.

Dr. Philip Featherstone, Chief of Staff, The Joint Chiropractic in Mecklenburg County stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to offer tips on relief.