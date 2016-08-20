'Melt-In Your Mouth' cupcakes will be at Southern Women's Show

Julie Chambers is the founder and owner of "Melt-In Your Mouth" cupcakes and stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about her business and upcoming appearance at the Southern Women's Show in Charlotte.

"Melt-In Your Mouth" is located in historic Brevard Court in uptown Charlotte. The bakery offers everything from wedding cakes and special occasion baked goods to delicious cupcakes. and everything is baked fresh daily.

She offers flavors such as raspberry mojito, chocolate bacon, caramel, berries and cream, lemon blossom, banana pudding, chocolate turtle, bourbon cream pie, and carrot cake, to name a few.

Julie will be at the Southern Women's Show and will host the mother-daughter cake decorating contest on the spotlight stage on Saturday, August 27, 2016.

