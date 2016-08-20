Steps to accessorize your home with Lauren Nicole Designs

Lauren Clement, Interior Designer and Owner of Lauren Nicole Designs, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to show you ways you can accessorize your home with 5 easy tips.

1) Start with a clean slate

2) Determine the look you are doing for

3) Edit!

4) Bring color in with your accessories

5) Push yourself outside your comfort zone - go for it!

She also talked about her Interior Design Seminar series sponsored by QC Exclusive Magazine. The debut topic is how to Accessorize Your Mantels and Bookshelves! The first one is September 10, 2016 at 9:30am at Providence Country Club in Charlotte. You can register online at www.laurennicoleinc.com/events.