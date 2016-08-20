Volunteers needed for Heart Math Program

A local nonprofit is seeking volunteers to be part of a tutoring program in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools this upcoming academic year.

Padgett Sullivan, the Program Manager of Heart Math Tutoring, stopped by WBTV News Satuday Morning to talk about the program.



Heart provides a research-based, structured curriculum that targets and closes identified gaps. The curriculum consists of hands-on activities and games, designed specifically for volunteer tutors. You do not need to be a math genius to be a Heart volunteer.



Heart volunteers commit to weekly tutoring sessions that last either 30 minutes or one hour and can team up with friends, family and colleagues to be "partner tutors." A Heart staff person is on site at all times to make sure tutors have what they need.



Heart is holding a Volunteer Drive for the 2016/17 school year. Its goal is to recruit volunteers between now and Sept. 16 to be tutors for 600 students in 12 schools in the CMS district.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, go online http://hearttutoring.org/become-a-volunteer/