HB2 on everyone's minds for Charlotte Pride Week

(WBTV) Charlotte Pride Week began with Sunday's interfaith service, and will continue through next Sunday.

As Charlotte Pride Week kicks off, one thing is on the mind of those planning to celebrate: House Bill 2.

The LGBT community has been among the most outspoken groups against the controversial law, which makes transgender people use the bathroom of the gender on their birth certificate in government buildings.

"I don't think there's anyone in the LGBTQ community who's in favor of HB2," said Charlotte Pride's Matt Comer.

Even though the LGBT community has voiced their opposition to House Bill, the law is not putting a damper on the festivities. Instead, it has become a unifying force.

"The LGBTQ community in Charlotte, and across the Carolinas, has been empowered," Comer said. "All of these community members who have been working on this issue for so very long are going to have an opportunity to come together. They're certainly going to be able to stand in solidarity with each other, stand in support with each other."

House Bill 2 has even affected programming for the week. Floats and marching contingents are "HB2-themed," according to Comer.

The festivities go on all week long, and conclude next weekend with the two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday, and the parade on Sunday.

"It can be a celebration. It can be a party. It can be a moment for people to speak out on important issues," Comer said.

The festival has been declared an extraordinary event. There was initially some push-back by Charlotte Pride, but the organization has had conversations with CMPD to ease worries.

