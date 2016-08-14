Gypsy Soup: Churro Cups with Lime - | WBTV Charlotte

Gypsy Soup: Churro Cups with Lime

Stacey Ann of Gypsy Soup joining us to share her ice cream adventures & a must have recipe.

@staceyanndowd

@eatworkplayCLT

Website www.gypsysoup.wordpress.com

Churros Cups with Lime & Cilantro Ice Cream

The Churros

¼ cup Butter

2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

½ Teaspoon Salt

1 cup water

1 cup flour

1/2 teas Teaspoon Vanilla

4 Eggs

Small bowl of white sugar & cinnamon

The Ice Cream

8 cups vanilla ice cream

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime, juiced

Procedure:

1. In a large pot, boil the water

2. Add Butter, Brown Sugar, Salt

3. Stir in the Flour, remove from heat

4. Add one egg, and vanilla

5. Stir in remaining 3 eggs one at a time

6. Use upside-down muffin tin, greased

7. Spoon warm batter into a pastry bag

8. Pipe around the muffin cups

9. Freeze until hardened

10. Remove each cup, fry in oil, coat with cinnamon sugar

11. Filling with Lime Cilantro Ice Cream

12. Try it with chocolate ice cream! !

