Grilled soups in hot weather

Robert Adler, Head Smokemaster, Ernie’s Smokehouse BBQ
Erniesbbq.com
BBQ Gazpacho
Pre-heat grill to 425 degrees for 10-15 minutes.
Rub 2 lbs. of favorite tomatoes, I jalapeno, and 2 red, orange, or yellow peppers, and one red onion cut into thirds, with canola or peanut oil, sprinkle with coarse Kosher salt, place on grill until all sides slightly charred
Peel skin off 1 large peach, halve, remove pit, rub with canola oil and flash grill both sides.
Let tomatoes, peach, peppers, and jalapeno cool. If desired scrape chare off (I prefer the char), de-seed the peppers and if desired de-seed the jalapeno for less heat. For more heat use more jalapenos or move up to red chili, habanero, or scotch bonnet.
Prep
De-seed 1 large English cucumber and rough chop.
Pulse tomato in blender and set aside until finely chopped.
Pulse cucumber, peach, peppers, onion, h garlic clove, and jalapeno until finely chopped, and add to tomato mixture.
Fold in h cup olive oil, 1/2 tsp. cumin, 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce, Kosher salt and cracked pepper (to taste), 2 tbsp. of balsamic or wine vinegar, and up to 1 cup water or tomato juice for desired thickness.
Chill for up to 12 hours.
Serve with grilled baguette slices seasoned with olive oil and Kosher salt.
BBQ Corn and Maryland Crab Soup
Grilling
Pre-heat grill to 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes.
Rub 7 ears of corn with canola oil and sprinkle with coarse Kosher salt, place on grill until all sides slightly charred. Let cool and shuck corn.
Cut large white onion into thirds, rub with oil, grill until done, cool, and finely chop.
Option: grill, de-seed, and chop 1 jalapeno.
Soup
Bring 5 cups of chicken or vegetable stock to hot. Turn off burner.
Add shucked corn (retain h cup for garnish), 1 garlic clove finely chopped, and onion, Kosher salt and cracked pepper to taste.
Let lit for 2+ hours or overnight
When ready to serve puree, strain, serve and top with crab mix below.
Maryland Crab mixture
Drain well large can lump crabmeat.
Whisk 1 tsp. Dijon mustard, 2 tbsp. olive oil, 1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning, 2 tsp. lemon juice, cracked black pepper and Kosher salt to taste. Fold into crabmeat.
Spoon soup into bowl, to with spoonful of crabmeat and some of the shucked grilled corn, serve with grilled baguette slices seasoned with olive oil and Kosher salt.
