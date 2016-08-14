Four step lesson plan for back to school clean-up

The summer free-for-all is in its final hour, parents and their children are rushing to get ready to go back-to-school. Two Maids & A Mop is ready to step up to the front of the class. The local home cleaning service is rolling out a Back-to-School Lesson Plan: Four steps families can follow to rejuvenate their home the new school year.



1. VINEGAR EQUATION: A splash of vinegar goes a long way when it comes to cleaning.

•?????????Use vinegar mixed with water to clean stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and microwave ovens.

•?????????Put a half-cup of vinegar in a bucket of water and mop any kind of flooring. It is great for hardwoods because, unlike some other products, there is no buildup with vinegar.

•?????????Soak a paper towel in vinegar, drop it in the bottom of a trash can and leave it there. Vinegar is great at absorbing odor.



2. DUST BUSTERS: The ceiling fan has been blowing all summer, kicking up dust all over the place.

•?????????Use a pillowcase to clean ceiling fan blades. Stretch the entire pillowcase over the blade, then wipe the dust off inside the case. This keeps the dust from scattering everywhere. You can dump the dust in the trash can and toss the pillowcase in the washing machine.

•?????????Use a paintbrush to dust hard to reach places on lamp shades.

•?????????Always work top to bottom, left to right.



3. TOY ROUNDUP: Make sure your tub is clean, toss in toys that have collected dust and grime all summer, let them soak, then rinse them off. You should also remember to clean the containers that hold the toys. Two Maids & A Mop experts recommend a product like Clorox Anywhere® for cleaning toys.



4. SWAP A SPONGE FOR A STONE: Hard water stains and soap scum in the bathroom are always challenging to scrub away. Use a pumice stone to clean the stains in the shower, toilet and sinks. The stones do not cause damage or scratch surfaces and you do not need to use a cleaning product.



