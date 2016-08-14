30-year-old man died after car crashes into tree

A 30-year-old man died Sunday morning after his car crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Steele Creek Road and Hunting Birds Lane. About an hour later, Dennis Bufford was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said he lost control on a curve and drove off the right side of the road. He then reportedly overcorrected and hit a tree off of the left side of the street. Only Bufford's vehicle was involved in the crash.

The roadway was blocked for a time from Hunting Birds Lane to the South Carolina State Line as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

