Fashion-forward supplies with Staples

This back-to-school season, the runway meets the hallway as traditional school tools are transformed into fashion-forward supplies that combine bold innovation and style to match students' needs and wants from the classroom to the college dorm room.

A back-to-school specialist from Staples stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to show viewers what trends to look out for when gearing up for this school year.

1. What are some of the must-have items for this back-to-school season?

· Items from the following categories:

• Classic Style

• Precious Metals and Metallic

• Tropical Wave

• Bohemian Vibe Travel

• Fun with Phrases, Animals and More

• Tech



2. What are some ways that parents and students can save money this year on their back-to-school purchases?

• Staples Weekly School Steals

• Staples Less List for School

• Staples 110% Lowest Price Guarantee



3. Convenient Back-to-School Shopping

• No matter how customers want to do their back-to-school shopping, Staples offers convenient ways to shop in more than 1,300 stores, online at Staples.com or through their mobile app. Staples has expanded the back-to-school selection on www.staples.com/backtoschool by hundreds of retail-only items to make back-to-school shopping easier than ever to buy online and pick-up in store.



4. Teacher Appreciation Day

• Staples is hosting a special Teacher Appreciation Day across the country to help teachers save while they prepare for the new school year. The first 100 teachers at each Staples store on Teacher Appreciation Day, Wednesday, August 17, will receive a free sample kit with special coupons; plus every teacher with a valid teacher ID will receive 10% off of their purchase.