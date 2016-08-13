Hollie Schultz of Baby Gizmo stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to showcase a variety of fun back-to-school backpacks and lunch boxes.



BACKPACK TIPS:

1) Pick a backpack that fits your child. Ideally, you want the bottom of the backpack to hit at the small of their back.

2) A comfortable backpack with padded shoulder straps are going to make carrying all those books much more bearable.

3) Outside bottle pockets are key for those thirsty kids.

4) Check your school's bag requirements. Some preschools require a backpack that can fit a full-size folder and some school prohibit bags or backpacks with wheels.



BACKPACKS & LUNCHBOXES FEATURED:



MODEL #1:

2nd Grade Boy featuring Crewcuts Kids' Snaggletooth Monster Backpack.

The awesome-est way to carry all their books and binders? Inside this so-cute-it's-scary snaggletooth monster backpack. https://www.jcrew.com/boys_category/bags/PRDOVR~F5223/F5223.jsp

Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Retro Lunch Bag - http://www.potterybarnkids.com/products/mackenzie-blue-multicolor-dino-lunch-bag/?pkey=cshop-all-lunch-bags&&cshop-all-lunch-bags



MODEL #2:

4th Grade Boy featuring MadPax Spidey Senses Full Pack Backpack.

The wacky and always cool MadPax backpacks teams up with Americas favorite Hero. Marvel x MadPax is out newest collaboration! Swing into action with Spider-Man, Crush the scene with the Hulk and save the galaxy with Thor. What ever you do this school year, make sure to have at least one of the Avengers by your side!

https://www.madpax.com/spidey-senses-full-pack/ecomm-product-detail/990/210132/

Planet Box – Rover Box: http://www.planetbox.com/products/planetbox-rover-lunchbox?variant=20636936321



MODEL #3:

6th Grade Girl featuring Ju-Ju-Be Be Right Back in Peek a Bow.

While this is technically a diaper bag backpack, this Ju-Ju-Be bag is versatile and cute enough to hit the school hallways as well. The ultimate hybrid...everything a traditional, full-featured ergo backpack is...with the details and form of a beautiful fashion bag. All of Ju-Ju-Be's standard features included (i.e., a pinch of sass, a dash of technology and a huge dollop of cool style!). http://www.shop.ju-ju-be.com/be-right-back-peek-a-bow/

BeatrixNY – Lunch Box: Dolce & Panna the Ice Cream Cones.

http://www.beatrixny.com/lunch-boxes/lunch-box-dolce-panna-the-ice-cream-cones/



ON TABLE:

· BeatrixNY – Big Kid Backpack in Percival the Dino http://www.beatrixny.com/backpacks/big-kid-backpacks/big-kid-pack-percival-the-dino/

· BeatrixNY – Little Kid Backpack in Penelope the Octopus http://www.beatrixny.com/backpacks/little-kid-backpacks/little-kid-pack-penelope-the-octopus/

· Ju-Ju-Be – Peek a Bow Fuel Cell (Lunch Bag) http://www.shop.ju-ju-be.com/fuel-cell-peek-a-bow/

· Pottery Barn Kids – 2 Mackenzie Backpacks (Unicorns and Dinos)

· Pottery Barn Kids – Mackenzie Classic Lunch Bag (Unicorns)

· PlanetBox - Nebula Jetpack Backpack http://www.planetbox.com/products/jetpack-backpack?variant=20540599553

For more information on Hollie, visit (www.babygizmo.com)