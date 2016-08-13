Community Outreach programs at the Humane Society of Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Community Outreach programs at the Humane Society of Charlotte

A representative from the Humane Society of Charlotte stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about community outreach programs.

Programs included the HSC Low-Cost Spay Neuter, HSC Pet Food Bank, and Critter Care Low Cost Wellness Clinic.

For more information, visit HumaneSocietyofCharlotte.org.

