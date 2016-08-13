Fahrenheit Charlotte: Dining Series Competitor

Featured Chef: David Feimster of Fahrenheit Charlotte
The Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series is a single-elimination tournament highlighting the best of the state's food, agriculture and culinary talent.
Every Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series dinner event includes two chef teams battling it out, each preparing three courses centered on a featured North Carolina ingredient that is revealed only an hour before they start cooking that day.
Ticketed guests get in on the action, savoring a full-service, six-course meal without knowing which chef prepared which plate. Unlike any other cooking competition, attendees vote on each dish using a free app, and ultimately help determine who moves on to the next round and who goes home.
During 2016, the Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series is hosting local tournaments in Durham, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh, Charlotte and Wilmington. The six winning teams will move on to compete in the Battle of Champions statewide championship at the end of the year. All Charlotte events are held at the Bonterra Dining & Wine Room located at 1829 Cleveland Ave. Tickets for the Aug. 8, 9, 11, 22, 23, 25 battles are $59 each, and tickets for the local finale battle, Aug. 28, are $69 each.
For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.competitiondining.com.
