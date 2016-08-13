Waste-free lunch ideas from the Fresh Expert

Corinne Brown, The Fresh Expert, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about waste-free lunches as we head into a new school year.

One recent study estimated $1.2 billion dollars of food goes to waste at schools in the Unites States each year.

FRESH POINTS to Practice:

1)Buy in Bulk & fresh pack it

2) Pack food in durable, reusable containers

3)Use a refillable drink bottle

4)Use a cloth napkin

5) Pack reusable utensils

