Waste-free lunch ideas from the Fresh Expert

Corinne Brown, The Fresh Expert, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about waste-free lunches as we head into a new school year.

One recent study estimated $1.2 billion dollars of food goes to waste at schools in the Unites States each year. 

FRESH POINTS to Practice: 

1)Buy in Bulk & fresh pack it
2) Pack food in durable, reusable containers
3)Use a refillable drink bottle
4)Use a cloth napkin
5) Pack reusable utensils

