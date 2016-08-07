Pei Wei introduces summer salads

Pei Wei, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, bold flavors and affordable, Asian-inspired menu, announced its new summer menu. The seasonal menu features four colorful salads, including three new recipes and one updated take on a guest favorite, along with Honey Sriracha Wings.
New menu items:
Thai Steak & Mango Salad – Wok-seared steak with Heritage mixed greens, avocado, grape tomato, mango, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, mint, Thai basil and crispy rice noodles tossed with a chile-lime garlic vinaigrette
Ahi Avocado Salad – Ahi tuna with Heritage mixed greens, avocado, Asian slaw, cucumber, pickled ginger, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons tossed with a wasabi vinaigrette
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad – Wok-seared chicken with Heritage mixed greens, pickled carrot, mint, Thai basil, scallions, roasted peanuts, crispy onions, mixed with chilled rice noodles and tossed with a chile-lime garlic vinaigrette
Honey Sriracha Wings – Crispy chicken wings, wok-tossed in a spicy honey sriracha sauce and garnished with sesame seeds and scallions
Updated menu item:
Asian Chopped Chicken Salad – Hand-pulled chicken with Heritage mixed greens, carrots, red bell pepper, Thai basil, scallions, crispy wontons and sesame seeds tossed with a ginger-sesame vinaigrette
Pei Wei is located at 13855 Conlan Circle Suite J Charlotte, NC 28277.
