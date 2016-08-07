The Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series kicks off on August 8, 2016. It's a single-elimination tournament highlighting the best of the state's food, agriculture and culinary talent.

Every Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series dinner event includes two chef teams battling it out, each preparing three courses centered on a featured North Carolina ingredient that is revealed only an hour before they start cooking that day.

Ticketed guests get in on the action, savoring a full-service, six-course meal without knowing which chef prepared which plate.

During 2016, the Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series is hosting local tournaments in Durham, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Raleigh, Charlotte and Wilmington. The six winning teams will move on to compete in the Battle of Champions statewide championship at the end of the year.

All Charlotte events are held at the Bonterra Dining & Wine Room located at 1829 Cleveland Ave. Tickets for the Aug. 8, 9, 11, 22, 23, 25 battles are $59 each, and tickets for the local finale battle, Aug. 28, are $69 each. The competition heads to Wilmington next with those battles taking place September 19, 20 and a finale to name one Wilmington champion Sept. 22.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.competitiondining.com.

Featured chef on WBTV News Sunday Morning: RYAN FORTE, executive chef at Southminster in Charlotte

Local heirloom Summer Fall salad

Local heirloom Tomato, Watermelon, Golden Beet salad with Arugula and hazelnut and bacon crumble tossed with a Citrus Vinaigrette

Rosemary Vinaigrette

1ea shallot, minced

2sprigs Rosemary, Chopped fine

1/4tsp Lemon Zest

¼ tsp Champagne vinegar

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2tbsp fresh orange juice

3/4cup olive oil

S&P to taste

Yield 1 ½ cups

Place the vinegar, lemon juice, orange juice and some salt and pepper in a blender and blend on medium speed.

Slowly stream the oil into the blender while it is running to emulsify the dressing. Stir in the shallot, rosemary, and lemon zest. Adjust the seasoning as needed. Place in the refrigerator until needed.

Make sure to shake well before using each time.

Hazelnut and Bacon Crumble

10 slices bacon

½ cup hazelnuts

Lay bacon on a cookie sheet in a single layer and bake at 350 until crispy. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels to remove extra grease

Let cool. Toast hazelnuts at 350 until brown and aromatic. Let cool. Place the bacon and hazelnuts and pulse until you have reached your desired consistency. Place in an airtight container until needed.

Yield 1 ¼ cup

Salad

5oz container Baby Arugula

2ea heirloom tomato

2ea golden beet

1small seedless watermelon

5oz goat cheese

1 recipe citrus vinaigrette

1 recipe Hazelnut and Bacon crumble

Dress components of the salad with dressing and place your salad on the plate.