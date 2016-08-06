Most effective sunscreens

Many of the sunscreens that you consider most effective may actually fall shot when it comes to safety guidelines. Dr, Kevin Smith of Charlotte Plastic Surgery stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the impact of harmful sun rays and some of the best products to protect against the sun. He brought along two products, the Total Defense and Repair and ColorScience with SPF products.

