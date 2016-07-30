Carolina Charm Program: Charleston Mix

The Carolina Charm Program is underway at Harris Teeter. It's the popular Carolinas-focused program highlighting the interesting and little known backstories of well-known brands born, raised and thriving in the Carolinas.

As part of the Charm program, Charleston Mix is partnering up with Harris Teeter and other Southern brands. The founder of the Charleston Beverage Company, Ryan Eleuteri, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share 4 recipes for Bloody Mary using Charleston Mix.

East Meets West

-Chas Mix Fresh & Veggie

-HT Traders Teriyaki

-HT Traders Sriracha

-Grilled Shrimp



BBQ Spice

-Charleston Mix Bold & Spicy

-BBQ Spice Rub Rim

-Crispy Bacon

-HT Bread & Butter Pickles



Caprese di Maria

-Charleston Mix Bold & Spicy

-HT Glaze Balsamic

-Cherry Tomatoes

-Fresh Mozzarella

-Fresh Basil



Garden Fresh

-Charleston Mix Fresh & Veggie

-Cucumber Spear

-Lime Wedge

-HT Traders Marinated Pepperoncini