Nettie Reeves: Energy-boosting moves

Feeling low on energy? Just a little exercise goes a long way. It also helps to slow the clock and is the real "fountain of youth." Try these simple and quick movements from trainer Nettie Reeves to get the blood ?owing.

After marching in place for one minute, perform each movement four times.

Head Tilts - right & left, down and back

Shoulder Rolls - forward and back

Arm Rotations - forward and back

Rib Cage - side to side, forward and back

Hips - right and left, forward and back

Squats

Static Stretching

Nettie has a new location on The Plaza Church, 5600 The Plaza, Charlotte

NettieReevesFUNkyFit.com