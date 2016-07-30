Baubles and Bags fundraiser

The Assistance League of Charlotte holds it's big sale, "Baubles and Bags," at the warehouse of their thrift store on South Tryon Street on Saturday, August 6, 2016, starting at 9 am.

They are selling everything from Coach bags to vintage pieces. All are gently used. Some have never been used.

The money you spend goes to the work of the Assistance League. They provide services to children in need in Mecklenburg County.

For more information, visit charlotte.assistanceleague.org