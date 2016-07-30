Hair care tips from the owner of Hair 180

We are highlighting tips for strong, healthy hair with Nikki Rushing, the owner of Hair 180. She stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share hair care tips.

How to Protect Your Hair from Heat Damage

• Use a heat protectant before using any heat styling tool

• Use an ionic dryer as oppose to a traditional blow dryer on settings of low/medium heat

• Use flat irons or curling irons with ceramic or titanium plates or barrels

Keep hair deep conditioned and moisturized

Use a Sulfate Free Shampoo

• Sulfates can strip away hair's natural oils and moisture

• May cause eye and scalp irritation

• Can cause hair color to fade

Hair180.net