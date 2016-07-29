WBTV addresses violence in the news cycle with primetime special

The decision to pre-empt primetime CBS and Bounce programming to devote resources to a project of this magnitude comes as tragic events have devastated communities and families across the United States and around the world. Brutally graphic videos on social media, targeted attacks on law enforcement and mass murders dominate the news cycle. Social media reactions are polarized and, often, the most extreme voices are given the most attention. WBTV News recognizes the negative effect this can have on the audience and will use its resources to amplify solutions to the challenges facing our communities.