Recipe: SplenDishes' Blackberry Cobbler

CHARLOTTE, NC

Shonali Thomas, of SplenDishes Gourmet Foods, stopped by WBTV Saturday, August 3 to share her recipe for Blackberry Cobbler.


Blackberry Cobbler (Makes 4 ramekins)

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups Blackberries, plus extra few for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
  • Pinch salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter, diced
  • 2 puff pastry sheets
  • ½ cup butter, softened (not melted)
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup almonds, sliced and toasted
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Vanilla ice cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Mix together berries, coconut sugar, salt and butter in a bowl. Spoon into lightly greased 3" ramekins.
  3. Place ramekins on lined baking sheet.
  4. In another bowl, combine softened butter, brown sugar, almonds and salt. Should be the consistency to spread (not melted).
  5. On a lightly floured surface, take each puff pastry sheet and cut in half, diagonally. Set aside one half.
  6. Lightly roll out pastry sheet to approximately ¼" thickness.
  7. Using a spatula, spread a thin layer of butter/sugar mixture onto pastry. Fold pastry in half, creating another triangle. Spread more mixture onto pastry and fold again. Repeat process until you have a triangle big enough to fit on top of ramekin (about 3").
  8. Place pastry triangle on top of berries in ramekin and brush with egg mixture. Sprinkle tops of pastry with coconut sugar.
  9. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 20-25 minutes, or until pastry is puffed and golden brown.
  10. Serve with vanilla ice cream and extra berries.

Makes 4 ramekins.

