Recipe: Grouper with Citrus Aioli with Summer cocktails

CHARLOTTE, NC

Tony Reynolds of Bonefish Grill, Huntersville stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share information on how to prepare seasonal fish with unique toppings and summer cocktails.

Grouper with Citrus Aioli + Shrimp topping

Ingredients:

  • 2 7 oz Grouper Fillets
  • 6 each 16/20 count Shrimp, Peeled and deveined with tail on
  • 2 each Bamboo Skewers, 8" long
  • 1 TBSP Blackening Spice
  • Pinch of Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
  • 5 Spritz of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Whole Lemon, Cut in half
  • 2 TBSP Citrus Aioli

Directions:

  1. Fire up the grill to 400°F.
  2. Place the fish and shrimp on a flat tray.
  3. Place three shrimp on each skewer through the thick, head end. (This will make them easier to handle)
  4. Sprinkle both sides of the fish and shrimp with blackening spice, sea salt, and black pepper. Ensure both sides have been evenly coated.
  5. Spray the hot grill with extra virgin olive oil. Spray the fish and shrimp as well.
  6. Place the fish on the grill at 2 o'clock position and cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to 10 o'clock position. Cook an additional 1-2 minutes.
  7. Flip the fish over carefully and repeat step 6.
  8. After flipping the fish, place your shrimp on the grill. Grill each side for 1-2 minutes.
  9. Place the lemon halves on the grill for 1-2 minutes until they have light caramelization.
  10. Transfer the fish, shrimp, and grilled lemons to a serving platter.
  11. Drizzle each fish fillet with 1 TBSP of citrus aioli. Plate each fish with a grilled lemon half and serve immediately.

Ingredients for Citrus Aioli:

  • 2 Garlic Cloves
  • 1 tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Orange
  • 1 Lime

Directions for Citrus Aioli

  1. Mince the garlic cloves.
  2. Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a small sauté pan until hot.
  3. Sauté the garlic 30-60 seconds or until soft and translucent.
  4. Allow the sautéed garlic to cool to room temperature.
  5. Zest the orange and lime. Next, juice the orange and Lime.
  6. Combine the cooled garlic, orange zest and juice, lime zest and juice, and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl.
  7. Whisk well to fully combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Fresh Strawberry Rosé Martini

Ingredients:

  • Your favorite Rosé 1 bottle
  • St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur 1 oz.
  • Fresh squeezed lemon juice ¾ oz.
  • Simple syrup ¾ oz.
  • Whole Strawberries 3 each
  • Blackberries, as needed 1-2 each
  • Raspberries, as needed 2-3 each

Procedure:

  1. In a martini shaker, or pint glass, drop in 3 whole strawberries that are de-stemmed.
  2. Add a blackberry or two for a darker, more savory flavor.
  3. Add raspberries for a brighter, slightly sweeter martini.
  4. Then add simple syrup to your pint glass.
  5. Muddle your fresh fruit and simple syrup until puree-like.
  6. Add ice to the top of your glass and top with Rose, St. Germain liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon juice.
  7. Shake thoroughly until martini is icy cold.
  8. Strain through a fine mesh strainer in to a martini glass.
  9. Garnish with your fresh berries.

The Fresh Watermelon Martini

Ingredients:

  • Your Favorite Vodka 1.5 oz.
  • Cucumber Slices 2 each
  • Fresh Watermelon 2 cubes
  • Simple Syrup .25 oz.
  • Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz.

Procedure:

  1. Combine the watermelon cubes, cucumber slices and simple syrup in a glass and muddle well.
  2. Add your favorite vodka, and fresh sour mix.
  3. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass!
  4. Garnish with frozen watermelon cubes or a fresh cucumber slice.

