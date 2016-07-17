Parla Pasta: Garden Fresh Tortellini Salad

Simone Drake, of Parla Pasta stopped by the WBTV studios to show off Parla Pasta, which was introduced in February of this year. Drake's Fresh Pasta is family owned in High Point, NC.

Drakes Fresh Pasta have produced authentic Italian Style products made with real ingredients for over 30 years. This is a fast, fun and EASY way to prepare a meal for your family.

Parla Pasta is found from the Mid-Atlantic to the tip of Florida in: Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Publix and Lowes (later this summer).

Garden Fresh Tortellini Salad:

What you will need:

½ lb. apple smoked bacon

1 lb. of tomatoes (or one pint grape tomatoes)

2 Tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar

½ cup Mayo

5-6 large leaves of basil –enough to loosely pack ¼ cup-sliced very thinly

2 TBS of red onion-diced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Olive oil

Method:

Cook Tortellini for 6 minutes. Drain and place in an ice water bath.

When cool, drain again and place in a large bowl. Toss well with olive oil.

Cook bacon until crispy and lay on paper towels to drain. Crumble into small pieces.

Let's make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, basil, onion, salt and pepper.

Grab the bowl of tortellini and sprinkle the bacon and over and toss well.

Now, you can add the dressing and toss again.

Add additional torn basil leaves for garnish and a pop of flavor.