First-ever 3D Portrait technology in Charlotte studio

If you are looking for a creative way to capture memories be sure to check out Portrait Innovations in Charlotte.

Portrait Innovations is announcing a new technology that allows customers to create full-body 3D replicas of themselves or their loved ones. As the only portrait studio in North Carolina with these capabilities, Portrait Innovations uses state-of-the-art photography and 3D printing technology to produce stunningly detailed, lifelike collectibles that people can cherish and display forever. The chance to take advantage of this new keepsake technology is exclusively available at the Portrait Innovations studio located in the Promenade Shopping Center in Charlotte's Ballantyne area.

The process to create these 3D figurines is actually quite easy using the new technology. An individual or couple enters the 3D Studio and a Portrait Innovations professional photographer captures the perfect 360-degree portrait using 120 high-speed digital cameras simultaneously. This 360-degree image is replicated through a 3D printer. Customers have the choice of four keepsake options:

- Full Standing Figurines: The full size image is turned into a 6- to 8-inch lifelike figurine

- Wedding Cake Topper: Couples can create a full body 8.5-inch figurine to display on their wedding cake, and then keep as a memento following the big day (don't worry, the groom doesn't have to see the bride in her wedding dress)

- Character Figurines: At 3 inches tall, the 3D portrait of someone's face can be added to the body of a caricature, selecting from 30 options ranging from sports, heroes, holiday themes and various jobs

– Mini Toy Head: Adding new excitement to a classic toy, a detailed replica of a loved one's head is added onto a Lego® person

Prices for the new 3D keepsake figurines range depending on the size, style and scope. To officially roll out the program in Charlotte, the company is offering 25 percent off all 3D portrait figurines before Sunday, July 31. The Ballantyne studio is located in the Promenade Shopping Center at 5349 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, and can be contacted at (704) 844-8633.