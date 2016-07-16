Stay stylish this summer with 4 Must Have Summer Style Staples for 2016. Sandy Bowers, the owner of Monkee's of Lake Norman, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share the hottest trends in apparel.
Bright Prints – Banish the black. Get rid of the gray. This summer, the brighter, the more vibrant, the better. Florals and geometrics are most popular prints of the summer season. Don't be shy – pick a pattern and wear it with pride!
Cold Shoulder/Off-the-Shoulder tops – These pieces are a fun and flirty way to show off some skin without feeling too exposed. This design covers up the batwing – the part of the arm most women hate. These tops are great alternative to a tank. Show off those shoulders and sizzle.
Denim – Whether it's white, distressed, or colored - denim in a must-do for summer. No need to stick with skinny jeans. Expand your denim dynasty with a skirt, shirts, cute dress or even a button down in chic chambray.
Gladiator Sandals – Get strap happy with a pair of this fashionable footwear. Whether you choose flat and fun or sky high to your thigh, victory will be yours in the style arena.
Monkee's has two locations in the Charlotte area
http://www.monkeesoflakenorman.com/
704.896.7779
http://www.monkeesofcharlotte.com/
704.379.7995
