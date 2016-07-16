Food trends in 2016

Food is a topic we all love, whether we're handy in the kitchen or not! This year, some of the biggest food trends are making their way into our everyday lives. Shawn Bank, Executive Chef at Bistro 127, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to discuss what's hot in the culinary world and how you can incorporate it into your diet.

* Authentic ethnic: The food industry has seen a massive introduction of ethnic flavors. Asian cuisine, in particular, has made in impact. With spicy and tangy flavors from places as far as India and beyond, we expect to be transported to a world outside of their own with authentic dishes coupled with the benefits and convenience to which they are accustomed.

* Flexitarian: Plenty of shoppers are going vegetarian for one or two days of the week. Considered "flexitarians," they are incorporating more and more plant-based protein, like lentils, legumes and leafy greens.

* Snacking on the rise: Smaller bites sustaining you several times throughout the day has been dubbed the 'millennial' way of eating, but it is not a new way of eating at all! Eating smaller portions several times a day also allows for small indulgences of fats and oils that you may not eat as a larger meal. This is also heralding back to eating rich, authentic, beautiful foods whether they are regional, heritage or global infusion.

* Transparency: As shoppers continue to educate themselves about the food industry and put greater emphasis on quality over quantity, artisanal and craft brands will thrive.

Corn-Stuffed Tomatoes

Ingredients:

1¾ c. corn

1 c. rice

½ avocado

¼ c. chopped yellow pepper

¼ c. chopped green pepper

¼ c. Chopped red onion

4 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. Chopped fresh cilantro

2½ tbsp. lemon juice

¼ tsp. Sea Salt

¼ tsp. Freshly ground pepper

¼ tsp. ground cumin

6 medium vine tomatoes

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together — except tomatoes — and set aside. Slice tops off tomatoes and remove insides. Fill each tomato with ½ cup corn-rice mixture and serve.

http://tandoorchef.com/