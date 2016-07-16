Starry Blockbuster Series: Star Trek premiere event

Starry Blockbuster Series is a series of entertainment events that brings group together on Facebook for movies, dance events, UFC viewing parties, NFL viewing parties, music events and volunteer events. Larry Cornwall stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the upcoming Star Trek Beyond Premiere Event coming up on Saturday, July 23, 2016.

For more information on that event and more, visit STARRY BLOCKBUSTER SERIES (Facebook Page): https://www.facebook.com/Starry-Blockbuster-Series-1040886275964219/