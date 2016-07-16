Newest Beef Jerky Outlet celebrates grand opening

The newest Beef Jerky Outlet is getting set to celebrate its grand opening celebration on Saturday. The owner, Jeff Sherman, and a store associate, Thomsom Nystrom, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the new store and how the festivities benefit the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The festivities start when the store opens at 10 a.m. in the Arboretum Shopping Center located on 8020 Providence Road, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28277.

Store Hours

Mon-Thu: 10am-7pm

Fri-Sat: 10am-8pm

Sun: 12pm-6pm

Website

CharlotteJerky.com

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Beef-Jerky-Outlet-Charlotte-896080967175626/?fref=nf