First Kronut Food Truck in Charlotte

First Kronut Food Truck in Charlotte

First Kronut Food Truck, Full service bakery on wheels, Extension of Cafe Ganache by Dessert Specialists is now open in Charlotte! The owner, Sadruddin Abdullah, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share some of his creations and more information about his business. 

For additional information, visit:

Website:    www.dessertspecialists.com

Twitter:      www.twitter.com/sugarrmann

Linkedin:    www.linkedin.com/sugarrmann

Facebook:  www.facebook.com/dessertspecialists

