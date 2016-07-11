Coach Lamonte: Unrest rattling country - | WBTV Charlotte

Coach Lamonte: Unrest rattling country

Coach Lamonte stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to bid farewell to our weekend morning audience and talk about the unrest rattling the country in light of recent officer-involved shootings and an attack on officers in Dallas. 

To reach coach Lamonte, visit CoachLamonte.com

Powered by Frankly