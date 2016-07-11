Kidz Place Charlotte to offer free services in giveaway - | WBTV Charlotte

Kidz Place Charlotte to offer free services in giveaway

Kidz Place is Charlotte wants to help a local family struggling to pay for daycare services. The business plans to give away 2 free months of childcare upon visiting one of its locations and registering after their facility tour. The two families will be selected and notified July 25, 2016. 

For more information, visit http://www.kidzplaceofcharlotte.com/contact-us.html

KIDZ PLACE ACADEMY AT BRIGHTWALK
PHONE: 704-910-3834
1240 Badger Court
Charlotte, NC 28206

KIDZ PLACE ACADEMY 
?PHONE: 704-566-3730
7008-7 E WT Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28215

?

Powered by Frankly