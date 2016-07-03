Fun and festive low-calorie holiday beverages

Cut calories during your 4th of July celebration with tasty drink recipes. Lifestyle expert, Blair Reich, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share information on a few delicious creations.



Blueberry Bomb: For this fun concoction, start with Cascade Ice Blueberry Watermelon sparkling water. Muddle the strawberries and blueberries just a bit to release the flavor and serve over ice. Garnish with a strawberry.

Coconut Spritzer: Take two parts Cascade Ice Coconut sparkling water and add in one part club soda. Stir well and serve over ice in a cold glass. Decorate the rim of the glass with blue and/or red sugar crystals for a festive look!

Strawberry Sunrise: Take two parts Cascade Ice Strawberry Orange Mango and add one part orange juice.. Add a handful of orange and strawberry slices. Stir well and serve over ice in a cold glass.