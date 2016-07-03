Helping seniors beat the heat

Seniors are especially at risk in high heat situations. With combined certain factors, you could be at risk. Jonathan Stone from SYNERGY HomeCare of Charlotte stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about ways to beat the heat.



Here are some easy tips to help seniors stay cool and beat the heat:

Drink Up - Seniors need to drink plenty of water or juice, even if they're not thirsty. Dehydration is the cause of many heat-related health problems. Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.



Dress Cool - We're not talking about the latest fashion trends. When it's hot out, seniors should wear light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothes and a wide-brimmed hat. Wetting articles of clothing like a shirt or hat can help keep a senior cool.



Mind the Midday Hours - During extreme heat, seniors should stay indoors between 10 a.m. and six p.m. when the temperatures tend to be hotter.



Take it Easy - Seniors should avoid exercise and strenuous activity, particularly outdoors when temperatures are on the rise. Aim for A/C - If a senior's home isn't air conditioned, they should seek out a public place with air conditioning during times of extreme heat, such as a mall.

Seniors who take certain prescription medications are more susceptible to heat-related injuries and illnesses.