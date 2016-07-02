Henry River Honey nominated for Carolina Music Award

Henry River Honey is an Americana Duo from the Waxhaw area consisting of Tracy Horton and

Shealee Cousino. They stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about their recent nomination for a Carolina Music Award for Americana/Bluegrass Artists of the Year. You can vote until July 18, 2016 at carolinamusicawards.com. The winner will be determined at the awards show in Raleigh on August 6th.

The group is currently touring the southeastern region and have a few notable shows coming up in the area.

July 8 - Matthews Food Truck Event

August 12 - Waxhaw Jammin' by the Tracks Friday Night Music Series

August 18 - Comporium Amphitheater - Anne Springs Close Greenway - Fort Mill

August 19 - Double Door Inn - Charlotte

For more information, visit www.henryriverhoney.com