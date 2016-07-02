Prevent summer blood donation shortages - | WBTV Charlotte

Prevent summer blood donation shortages

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas (CBCC) is urging you to be proactive to ensure there is enough blood available for local patients and to prevent a summer blood shortage.

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas has an immediate need for businesses, faith-based organizations and other groups to host a blood drive between July 1-8 and throughout the rest of July or August and for donors to give during that time.

To host a blood drive or to make an appointment at any center or mobile drive, visit www.cbcc.us or call 704-972-4700.

