Reba's Bar and Grill neighbor: 'If I could tackle him, those five people wouldn't have been hurt"

Bullet holes are still on windows at Reba's Bar and Grill in west Charlotte. (Christian Flores | WBTV)

After a shooter fired his gun into a west Charlotte business early Sunday morning, injuring five people, one neighbor says she feels like she could have stopped the man.

Sylvia Tate lives near Reba's Bar and Grill, the business the gunman shot into. She says she talked with the shooter just seconds before the incident.

"I said, 'hey baby, you got a lighter?' I was looking him in his eyes like I'm looking at you," Tate said.

She had just left the bar after dancing for a few hours, and wanted to take a smoke break. Tate says the man who turned out to be the shooter didn't respond to her.

"He looked me dead in the eye, and just start spraying."

Detectives say the man fired his gun into Reba's Bar and Grill from the parking lot, hurting five people. One of the victims had serious injuries, but they are all expected to survive.

"It's sad that someone got hurt over some foolishness that I don't know about, that shouldn't have been around our business at all," said Carolyn Black, the owner of Reba's.

After hearing about the five people who were hurt, Tate says she could not help but think she could have done something to stop the shooting.

"I just sat there. I sat there throughout the whole shooting," Tate said, fighting back tears. "I wanted to tackle him. I felt like if I could have tackled him, those five people wouldn't have been hurt.

When police arrived to the scene, they found three of the victims there, before transporting them to CMC-Main. The other two victims had already brought themselves there.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.