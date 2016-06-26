Gypsy Soup recipe: Summer strawberry shortcake

Recipe Courtesy:
Stacey Ann Dowd, Gypsy Soup
Summer Strawberry Shortcake
1 cup strawberries
½ cup blueberries
¼ cup lemon juice
4 Tablespoon sugar
2 cups flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
¼ cup sugar
6 Tablespoon butter
¾ cup milk
Whip cream
1. Slice strawberries, place in small bowl, stir in 4 tablespoons sugar, and half the lemon juice
2. Wash blueberries, set aside
3. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder
4. Crumble in the butter
5. Make a well, add almost all the milk
6. Mix until forms a ball, add more milk if needed
7. Cut dough ball in half
8. Put a bit of flour down on work space
9. Shape each dough into a circle, using your hands
10. Place on baking sheet with parchment paper
11. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes
12. When cool, set one of the shortcakes on platter
13. Spoon whip cream in the middle
14. Spoon on strawberries
15. Sprinkle blueberries on, and then top with other shortcake
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>