Gypsy Soup recipe: Summer strawberry shortcake

Recipe Courtesy:

Stacey Ann Dowd, Gypsy Soup

Summer Strawberry Shortcake

1 cup strawberries

½ cup blueberries

¼ cup lemon juice

4 Tablespoon sugar

2 cups flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

¼ cup sugar

6 Tablespoon butter

¾ cup milk

Whip cream

1. Slice strawberries, place in small bowl, stir in 4 tablespoons sugar, and half the lemon juice

2. Wash blueberries, set aside

3. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder

4. Crumble in the butter

5. Make a well, add almost all the milk

6. Mix until forms a ball, add more milk if needed

7. Cut dough ball in half

8. Put a bit of flour down on work space

9. Shape each dough into a circle, using your hands

10. Place on baking sheet with parchment paper

11. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes

12. When cool, set one of the shortcakes on platter

13. Spoon whip cream in the middle

14. Spoon on strawberries

15. Sprinkle blueberries on, and then top with other shortcake