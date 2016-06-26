Tips to stay cool during the hot summer months

Josh Allen, Manager for One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share tips to make sure you stay cool.

1) Use a digital programmable thermostat

Using a programmable thermostat helps to extend the life of your A/C unit by helping you to cut down on the unit's overall workload, thereby putting less strain on the system. For example, instead of keeping the home at a comfortable 75 degrees all day, which would be the situation with a regular thermostat, a digital thermostat could cool the home down in time for you to come home to a comfortable home, instead of maintaining the home at the ideal temperature all day long. An added bonus is that you will likely see a reduced electricity bill.

2) Have your unit serviced at least twice a year

Servicing your A/C unit is just as important as servicing your car. You should have your unit looked over by a qualified A/C repair person at least once per season, preferably once the weather has begun to warm up outside, but before you have to turn the system on. If there are any problems, a qualified technician can potentially diagnose them early, before the problem gets worse. Additionally, the service technician will give you suggestions about your particular unit which will help you better maintain it and extend its life. Our Comfort Club Members are automatically contacted twice a year for us to scheduled their maintenance appointments.

3) Perform basic upkeep to your air conditioning unit between maintenance appointments

There is a certain amount of routine maintenance that the homeowner is required to perform in order to ensure that the A/C is working properly and will continue to do so long into the future. Such maintenance includes:

* Change the filter regularly

* Make sure the outdoor condenser unit is sitting on level ground and is completely clear of weeds, trees, and other obstructions

* Clear your A/C water line periodically by pouring one cup of bleach into the line and then flushing it with a gallon of water For more information, please call 704.814.7283 or go to www.onehourac.com.