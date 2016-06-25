Family, friends remember 12-year-old girl killed in crash

Since being hit by two cars while riding her Go-Kart Thursday night, 12-year-old Cierra Mitchell had been fighting for her life in the hospital. On Saturday, she died from her injuries.

Jennifer Cruz, one of Cierra's friends, says she has been a mess all day since hearing the tragic news.

"I was pretty upset about it. She was really close to me. I could talk to her about anything," Cruz said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials say Mitchell was driving her Go-Kart by her home. She was trying to cross West Sugar Creek Road, but did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection. That's when she was hit by one car. She was thrown from her Go-Kart, and was then hit by another car.

Cruz says she used to talk with Cierra every day at school, which is what she will miss most now that she's gone.

"I'd see her around school, so it's sad because I won't get to see her anymore," she said.

Family members tell WBTV Cierra was a ball of energy. She would go to church Wednesday and Sunday each week, and loved reading and writing poetry. Cierra wanted to be a vet when she grew up. They say she had the biggest smile.

Cruz also will always remember that smile, "I won't forget her smile. She was always happy."

Despite this difficult time, both family and friends are celebrating Cierra's life, cherishing the 12 wonderful years they had with her, instead of mourning.

"I won't forget about her. No one forgets about who passed away - a friend. I'll still think about her," Cruz says.

Neighbors say they're going to organize a vigil for Cierra some time this week.

A Go Fund Me site has been established to help with living expenses for Cierra’s mother, a single mom raising another daughter.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.