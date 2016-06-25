Coach Lamonte: The 6-month check up

Coach Lamonte stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about “The 6-Month Check-Up.” It’s important to recheck your beginning-of-year goals as we hit the halfway point of 2016.

Where are you?

Are you where you thought you would be?

Are you closer to your goals or further?

Do you recognize the cause of setback?

C.H.E.C.K

Consider the necessary options for change

Habits are the key to new behaviors

Evaluate whats important and whats not important

Create and atmosphere for your greatest breakthrough

Keep a journal of daily progress and changes