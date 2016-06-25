Recipe: Peanut Butter energy bar - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Peanut Butter energy bar

Recipe Courtesy of Crystal Broadbent, Pastry Chef for the Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte

Peanut Butter energy Bar

  • 4 oz Brown Sugar
  • 2 oz Maple syrup
  • 2 oz Melted butter
  • 8 oz Peanut butter
  • ½ tsp Vanilla
  • 1.5 cups Oats
  • ¼ cup Sunflower seeds
  • ¼ cup Wheat germ
  • ¼ cup Raisins
  • ¼ cup Chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup Coconut

1. In a mixer, cream together first set of ingredients

2. Add second set of ingredients until combines

3. Pat out into a 9x13 pan and bake at 325F for 7 seven minutes

4. Do not refrigerate

