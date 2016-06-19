The Flying Biscuit: French Toast batter recipe

The Flying Biscuit Cafe is partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation during the month of June. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation raises funds for childhood cancer research and grants.

During June, customers can make donations in-store at the register and on an online fundraising page: flyingbiscuit.com

French Toast Batter

Prep Time: 10 minutes



2 each Whole Farm Fresh Eggs

1/4 cup Milk

1 tbsp Sugar

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 tbsp Orange Juice



Method:

- Place all ingredients in a mixer, puree until well combined.

* Take two slices of whole wheat bread and dip into orange scented egg wash and place in a non-stick pan over med heat

* Griddle until brown and half way done on one side.

* Flip and griddle and brown on other side.

* Cut into diagonal triangles.

* Place triangles on large plate in a shingled fashion.

* Place 4 pools of honey crème anglaise around the French toast.



Honey Cream Anglaise (vanilla sauce)

Prep Time: 45 minutes



1 cup Heavy Cream

1/4 tsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup Sugar

1/4 cup Liquid Yolk

1/4 cup Honey



Method:

- Place heavy cream and vanilla in a saucepot and bring to a simmer over med/high heat

- In a mixing bowl, combine the egg yolks, sugar, and the honey.

- Remove cream mixture from heat.

- Whisk warm cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture slowly until the two are fully mixed.

**** Be careful not to "cook" the eggs by mixing too fast then your sauce will be lumpy because you scrambled the eggs! ****

- Return mixture to sauce pan and heat on medium heat for approximately 10 minutes, CONSTANTLY stirring. Make sure it doesn't scorch on the bottom! Remove from heat once the mixture reaches 190°F

- If there are a few lumps, you can strain mixture with a china cap into a bowl.

- Place sauce into a bowl and place in the refrigerator to cool down to 40°. To cool down faster place in the freezer and constantly stir until 40°

